【美國疫情】特朗普稱對中國「愈來愈憤怒」

美國疫情反彈，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）指，看到新冠肺炎疫情擴散至全球，並重創美國時，就「對中國愈來愈憤怒」（more and more angry at China）。

特朗普在社交網站Twitter撰文指：

「當我看到疫情在全球展露其醜陋面貌，包括為美國帶來嚴重傷害，我對中國愈來愈憤怒，人們可以看到，而我能夠感覺到！」

（As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it!）

民主黨總統候選人拜登周二批評特朗普，身為「戰時總統」（wartime president），但在處理疫情時卻「投降」（surrendered），拒絕帶領國家走出疫情及經濟衰退。

約翰霍普金斯大學（Johns Hopkins University）的疫情追蹤數據，美國的新冠肺炎病例增至263萬，死亡個案增至12.7萬。

