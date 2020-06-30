【港區國安法】約翰遜：欲看完整條文 判斷有否違反聯合聲明

全國人大常委會表決通過「港區國安法草案」，英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）透過發言人指，有迫切的需要查看港區國安法的完整條文，以判斷是否與《中英聯合聲明》有所衝突。

約翰遜發言人表示：

「即使受到國際社會的要求，但北京仍選擇不回頭，推行這項立法，並無視中國對香港的國際義務。」

（Despite the urging of the international community， Beijing has chosen not to step back from imposing this legislation and has ignored its international obligations regarding Hong Kong.）

「我們有迫切需要看到完整的條文，以確定其是否違反了聯合聲明，再決定後續的回應措施。」

（We urgently need to see the full legislation and we will use that to determine whether there has been a breach of the joint declaration， and we will then be able to set out the next steps which we are taking in response.）

英國外相藍韜文（Dominic Raab）較早前表示，強烈關注中國通過港區國安法一事，又形容中方的立法是「嚴重的一步」（grave step）。

藍韜文早前又指，在看到港區國安法的完整條文後，英方會再作進一步的回應。

責任編輯：楊心悅