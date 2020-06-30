  • 29°C
香港時間 : 2020630日 (二) 08:06
昔日新聞 電子報 iMoney 雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

會員活動

專題:iMoney新股IPO

熱門關鍵字 : 美股 武漢肺炎 財政預算案 居屋 iPhone 大灣區 李嘉誠 Apple 特約
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【個人私隱】你絕對想不到　這53個程式竟在偷看用戶打字！　

環球政經 07:33 2020/06/30

分享：

蘋果上周在2020年全球開發者大會（WWDC 2020）上發布iOS 14 Beta，其中新加入的功能「Paste Notification」（剪貼通知），更揭露部分軟件程式，或偷看用戶的剪貼簿內容，甚至用戶每輸入三個字，就會把資料傳送給伺服器。而近日再有資訊安全專家發現，涉及的軟件高達53個，包括抖音、Fox News、微博等。

資訊安全研究員Tommy Mysk表示，自己在3月時就發現，有53個蘋果軟件程式會在啟用時，無差別地竊取用戶複製貼上（Copy and Paste）的資料。

受影響程式中，較為有名氣的包括：社交平台抖音、微博、Viber等；新聞程式則有Fox News、New York Times、the Wall Street Journal等；遊戲則是Fruit Ninja、PUBG Mobile、Bejeweled等。

而事實上，Emoji資料庫平台Emojipedia行政總裁Jeremy Burge上周就在Twitter上揭示，抖音會在用戶每輸入1到3個字詞時，就會竊取用戶Clipboard內的數據。抖音其後指，他們會盡快向 App Store申請刪除受影響的版本，從而解決問題。

相關文章：【監控帳號】刪除用戶、中止會議　Zoom承認按中國指示行事

相關文章：【內容審查】蘋果應中國政府要求　App Store下架2款Podcast App

全名單：

新聞類

ABC News — com.abcnews.ABCNews

Al Jazeera English — ajenglishiphone

CBC News — ca.cbc.CBCNews

CBS News — com.H443NM7F8H.CBSNews

CNBC — com.nbcuni.cnbc.cnbcrtipad

Fox News — com.foxnews.foxnews

News Break — com.particlenews.newsbreak

New York Times — com.nytimes.NYTimes

NPR — org.npr.nprnews

ntv Nachrichten — de.n-tv.n-tvmobil

Reuters — com.thomsonreuters.Reuters

Russia Today — com.rt.RTNewsEnglish

Stern Nachrichten — de.grunerundjahr.sternneu

The Economist — com.economist.lamarr

The Huffington Post — com.huffingtonpost.HuffingtonPost

The Wall Street Journal — com.dowjones.WSJ.ipad

Vice News — com.vice.news.VICE-News

遊戲類

8 Ball Pool™ — com.miniclip.8ballpoolmult

AMAZE!!! — com.amaze.game

Bejeweled — com.ea.ios.bejeweledskies

Block Puzzle —Game.BlockPuzzle

Classic Bejeweled — com.popcap.ios.Bej3

Classic Bejeweled HD —com.popcap.ios.Bej3HD

FlipTheGun — com.playgendary.flipgun

Fruit Ninja — com.halfbrick.FruitNinjaLite

Golfmasters — com.playgendary.sportmasterstwo

Letter Soup — com.candywriter.apollo7

Love Nikki — com.elex.nikki

My Emma — com.crazylabs.myemma

Plants vs. Zombies™ Heroes — com.ea.ios.pvzheroes

Pooking – Billiards City — com.pool.club.billiards.city

PUBG Mobile — com.tencent.ig

Tomb of the Mask — com.happymagenta.fromcore

Tomb of the Mask: Color — com.happymagenta.totm2

Total Party Kill — com.adventureislands.totalpartykill

Watermarbling — com.hydro.dipping

社交媒體類

TikTok — com.zhiliaoapp.musically

ToTalk — totalk.gofeiyu.com

Tok — com.SimpleDate.Tok

Truecaller — com.truesoftware.TrueCallerOther

Viber — com.viber

Weibo — com.sina.weibo

Zoosk — com.zoosk.Zoosk

其他

10% Happier: Meditation —com.changecollective.tenpercenthappier

5-0 Radio Police Scanner — com.smartestapple.50radiofree

Accuweather — com.yourcompany.TestWithCustomTabs

AliExpress Shopping App — com.alibaba.iAliexpress

Bed Bath & Beyond — com.digby.bedbathbeyond

Dazn — com.dazn.theApp

Hotels.com — com.hotels.HotelsNearMe

Hotel Tonight — com.hoteltonight.prod

Overstock — com.overstock.app

Pigment – Adult Coloring Book — com.pixite.pigment

Recolor Coloring Book to Color — com.sumoing.ReColor

Sky Ticket — de.sky.skyonline

The Weather Network — com.theweathernetwork.weathereyeiphone

 

即睇iMoney全新網站【 imoneymag.com
#立即訂閱掌握投資創富資訊【 https://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription
#即Like iMoney智富雜誌 專頁【設定為 搶先看/See First】搶盡投資先機！

撰文 : 成添勇

軟件 社交平台 Apple App Store Twitter iPhone 抖音 Emoji iOS 遊戲

下一篇文章

【閃‧亮‧人生@iM網欄】《三字經》潛移默化 我的育兒心經
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

【居屋2020】慎防被「DQ」　3大中伏位你要知
【居屋2020】慎防被「DQ」　3大中伏位你要知
【星級理財】被蕭生炒「焗住創業」　鬼王潘紹聰搞網台現月入50萬
【星級理財】被蕭生炒「焗住創業」　鬼王潘紹聰搞網台現月入50萬
【綠置居】投訴屋苑爆糞渠兼有鼠患　麗翠苑業主哽咽：房委會賣豬仔
【綠置居】投訴屋苑爆糞渠兼有鼠患　麗翠苑業主哽咽：房委會賣豬仔
【關愛基金】「N無津貼」7月2日起登記　津貼最多$15,500　5大申請條件一覽
【關愛基金】「N無津貼」7月2日起登記　津貼最多$15,500　5大申請條件一覽
【居屋2020】今期居屋抽定唔抽？　諗清楚呢3點先好抽
【居屋2020】今期居屋抽定唔抽？　諗清楚呢3點先好抽
【免費門票】海洋公園6月13日重開　1月26日至6月12日生日港人可獲免費門票
【免費門票】海洋公園6月13日重開　1月26日至6月12日生日港人可獲免費門票