【個人私隱】你絕對想不到　這53個程式竟在偷看用戶打字！　

蘋果上周在2020年全球開發者大會（WWDC 2020）上發布iOS 14 Beta，其中新加入的功能「Paste Notification」（剪貼通知），更揭露部分軟件程式，或偷看用戶的剪貼簿內容，甚至用戶每輸入三個字，就會把資料傳送給伺服器。而近日再有資訊安全專家發現，涉及的軟件高達53個，包括抖音、Fox News、微博等。
資訊安全研究員Tommy Mysk表示，自己在3月時就發現，有53個蘋果軟件程式會在啟用時，無差別地竊取用戶複製貼上（Copy and Paste）的資料。
受影響程式中，較為有名氣的包括：社交平台抖音、微博、Viber等；新聞程式則有Fox News、New York Times、the Wall Street Journal等；遊戲則是Fruit Ninja、PUBG Mobile、Bejeweled等。
而事實上，Emoji資料庫平台Emojipedia行政總裁Jeremy Burge上周就在Twitter上揭示，抖音會在用戶每輸入1到3個字詞時，就會竊取用戶Clipboard內的數據。抖音其後指，他們會盡快向 App Store申請刪除受影響的版本，從而解決問題。
全名單：
新聞類
ABC News — com.abcnews.ABCNews
Al Jazeera English — ajenglishiphone
CBC News — ca.cbc.CBCNews
CBS News — com.H443NM7F8H.CBSNews
CNBC — com.nbcuni.cnbc.cnbcrtipad
Fox News — com.foxnews.foxnews
News Break — com.particlenews.newsbreak
New York Times — com.nytimes.NYTimes
NPR — org.npr.nprnews
ntv Nachrichten — de.n-tv.n-tvmobil
Reuters — com.thomsonreuters.Reuters
Russia Today — com.rt.RTNewsEnglish
Stern Nachrichten — de.grunerundjahr.sternneu
The Economist — com.economist.lamarr
The Huffington Post — com.huffingtonpost.HuffingtonPost
The Wall Street Journal — com.dowjones.WSJ.ipad
Vice News — com.vice.news.VICE-News
遊戲類
8 Ball Pool™ — com.miniclip.8ballpoolmult
AMAZE!!! — com.amaze.game
Bejeweled — com.ea.ios.bejeweledskies
Block Puzzle —Game.BlockPuzzle
Classic Bejeweled — com.popcap.ios.Bej3
Classic Bejeweled HD —com.popcap.ios.Bej3HD
FlipTheGun — com.playgendary.flipgun
Fruit Ninja — com.halfbrick.FruitNinjaLite
Golfmasters — com.playgendary.sportmasterstwo
Letter Soup — com.candywriter.apollo7
Love Nikki — com.elex.nikki
My Emma — com.crazylabs.myemma
Plants vs. Zombies™ Heroes — com.ea.ios.pvzheroes
Pooking – Billiards City — com.pool.club.billiards.city
PUBG Mobile — com.tencent.ig
Tomb of the Mask — com.happymagenta.fromcore
Tomb of the Mask: Color — com.happymagenta.totm2
Total Party Kill — com.adventureislands.totalpartykill
Watermarbling — com.hydro.dipping
社交媒體類
TikTok — com.zhiliaoapp.musically
ToTalk — totalk.gofeiyu.com
Tok — com.SimpleDate.Tok
Truecaller — com.truesoftware.TrueCallerOther
Viber — com.viber
Weibo — com.sina.weibo
Zoosk — com.zoosk.Zoosk
其他
10% Happier: Meditation —com.changecollective.tenpercenthappier
5-0 Radio Police Scanner — com.smartestapple.50radiofree
Accuweather — com.yourcompany.TestWithCustomTabs
AliExpress Shopping App — com.alibaba.iAliexpress
Bed Bath & Beyond — com.digby.bedbathbeyond
Dazn — com.dazn.theApp
Hotels.com — com.hotels.HotelsNearMe
Hotel Tonight — com.hoteltonight.prod
Overstock — com.overstock.app
Pigment – Adult Coloring Book — com.pixite.pigment
Recolor Coloring Book to Color — com.sumoing.ReColor
Sky Ticket — de.sky.skyonline
The Weather Network — com.theweathernetwork.weathereyeiphone
撰文 : 成添勇