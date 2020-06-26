宣布退下公民及政治工作　80歲陳方安生：年輕人勿對將來失去希望

前政務司司長陳方安生今日（26日）發表聲明，表示今年初已年屆80歲，她很久以前答應兒女，滿80歲會從公民及政治工作退下來，過上一個較安靜的日子。

她又說，最近愛女猝離世對一個沉痛的打擊，需要一些時間和空間哀悼和復原，希望未來可以花更多時間陪伴家人，特別是與孫女們和女婿。

陳方安生將一如既往，以香港為家，盼望年輕人不要對未來失去希望，以守法與和平的方式，繼續守護這個城市的核心價值。

陳方安生英文全文聲明

I reached the age of 80 at the start of this year, an age at which I long ago promised my children I would step back from civic and political engagement and lead a quieter life.

The recent loss of a beloved daughter is a devastating blow. I want to give myself time and space to mourn and recover. I also want to spend as much time as possible with my family, particularly my granddaughters and son‑in‑law.

Hong Kong has been and always will be my home. I urge young people not to lose hope for their future and continue to hold fast to the values that underpin our unique city but to do so in a law abiding and peaceful manner.