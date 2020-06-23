  • 30°C
香港時間 : 2020623日 (二) 19:22
【職場英文@iM網欄】寫英文時別做長氣鬼!

名人薈萃 18:16 2020/06/23

大家用英文寫電郵或者談話時，可能好多時候都會變成「長氣鬼」，甚至自己都不知道，因為英文有些表達意思不能直接從中文翻譯，大家用的時候要非常留意!

以下我將會精選多個香港人經常會變成「長氣鬼」的例子，希望大家可以收藏它們，下次寫電郵或者用英文跟外國人溝通的時候就要特別注意了!

1. 重覆意思:

I. In my opinion, I think…

很多時我們會受中文的影響，就我所知，我認為….但是，在英文的世界中，我們只要用其中一個就可以了。例如:

  • Personally, we should take action as soon as possible.
  • I think we should take action as soon as possible. 

II. Collaborate/cooperate together

中文時，我們會說，一起合作，但在英文當中，我們只需說: Collaborate/cooperate，不用together就可以。例如: 

Nancy collaborated with Peter to develop the product.

2. 重覆Prepositions 的用法

而通常很多時候因為中文直譯英文的關係，我們會多加了一些前置詞 (Prepositions) 

I. repeat again

錯誤例子: Can you repeat again the question?

正確用法: Can you repeat the question? 

II. discuss about 

錯誤例子: Let’s discuss about this issue now!

正確用法: Let’s discuss this issue now!

這個是最典型的港式英文文法錯誤，有時講英文時會口快講錯，所以大家一定要小心一些! 或者你可以說talk about 

III. investigate into

錯誤例子: It is important to investigate into this issue. 

正確用法: It is important to investigate this issue.

當investigate是一個動詞時，後面就不加into，但當它是名詞(investigation)的時候，則需要加into

IV. request (v.) for

錯誤例子: I would like to request for a towel.

正確用法: I would like to request a towel.

V. consider about

錯誤例子: I will consider about the proposal.

正確用法: I will consider the proposal.

VI. mention about the problem

錯誤例子: During the meeting, we should mention about the problem. 

正確用法: During the meeting, we should mention the problem.

3. 重覆句式: 

錯誤例子: The reason for this is because citizens feel disappointed. 

正確用法: The reason for this is that citizens feel disappointed. 

記住，當前面用The reason for this….後面我們是要用that，而不是because!

 

因為中文跟英文不一樣，所以大家用時記住要特別小心。另外，上次跟大家分享的IELTS及移民反應不錯，如果大家有什麼問題，可以隨時再跟我多交流一下，可以Follow 「Spencer Lam English Team」 Facebook page學習更多英文資訊，亦都可以上http://spencerlam.hk 了解更多IELTS資訊!

 

作者簡介：港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: http://spencerlam.hk

撰文 : Spencer Lam 英文補習老師

欄名 : 職場英文

