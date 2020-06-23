【職場英文@iM網欄】寫英文時別做長氣鬼!

上一篇文章
大家用英文寫電郵或者談話時，可能好多時候都會變成「長氣鬼」，甚至自己都不知道，因為英文有些表達意思不能直接從中文翻譯，大家用的時候要非常留意!
以下我將會精選多個香港人經常會變成「長氣鬼」的例子，希望大家可以收藏它們，下次寫電郵或者用英文跟外國人溝通的時候就要特別注意了!
1. 重覆意思:
I. In my opinion, I think…
很多時我們會受中文的影響，就我所知，我認為….但是，在英文的世界中，我們只要用其中一個就可以了。例如:
II. Collaborate/cooperate together
中文時，我們會說，一起合作，但在英文當中，我們只需說: Collaborate/cooperate，不用together就可以。例如:
Nancy collaborated with Peter to develop the product.
2. 重覆Prepositions 的用法
而通常很多時候因為中文直譯英文的關係，我們會多加了一些前置詞 (Prepositions)
I. repeat again
錯誤例子: Can you repeat again the question?
正確用法: Can you repeat the question?
II. discuss about
錯誤例子: Let’s discuss about this issue now!
正確用法: Let’s discuss this issue now!
這個是最典型的港式英文文法錯誤，有時講英文時會口快講錯，所以大家一定要小心一些! 或者你可以說talk about
III. investigate into
錯誤例子: It is important to investigate into this issue.
正確用法: It is important to investigate this issue.
當investigate是一個動詞時，後面就不加into，但當它是名詞(investigation)的時候，則需要加into
IV. request (v.) for
錯誤例子: I would like to request for a towel.
正確用法: I would like to request a towel.
V. consider about
錯誤例子: I will consider about the proposal.
正確用法: I will consider the proposal.
VI. mention about the problem
錯誤例子: During the meeting, we should mention about the problem.
正確用法: During the meeting, we should mention the problem.
3. 重覆句式:
錯誤例子: The reason for this is because citizens feel disappointed.
正確用法: The reason for this is that citizens feel disappointed.
記住，當前面用The reason for this….後面我們是要用that，而不是because!
因為中文跟英文不一樣，所以大家用時記住要特別小心。另外，上次跟大家分享的IELTS及移民反應不錯，如果大家有什麼問題，可以隨時再跟我多交流一下，可以Follow 「Spencer Lam English Team」 Facebook page學習更多英文資訊，亦都可以上http://spencerlam.hk 了解更多IELTS資訊!
作者簡介：港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。
Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team
Spencer Lam 英文補習老師
