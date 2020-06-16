【美國經濟】聯儲局鮑威爾：經濟存在不明朗 承諾盡快助美國走出衰退

美國繼續需要面對「困難及具挑戰」的時期，大部分經濟的不明朗性，源於疫情的發展路徑及影響，同樣存在不明朗性。（U.S. continues to face “a difficult and challenging time." Much of that economic uncertainty comes from the uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it.）
部分經濟指標顯示，經濟活動步向穩定；其他指標甚至反映「溫和反彈」。（some economic indicators have pointed to a stabilization in activity and others have even suggested “a modest rebound.”）
經濟產出及就業仍然遠低於疫情前水平，而經濟復甦的強度及時間性，存在顯著的不明朗性。（the levels of output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels, and significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery.）
聯儲局承諾使用一系列工具，以保證經濟盡快從衰退中復元。（the Fed was committed to using its full range of tools to assure the recovery from the recession will be as robust as possible.）