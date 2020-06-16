  • 28°C
香港時間 : 2020616日 (二) 23:02
昔日新聞 電子報 iMoney 雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:新冠肺炎

熱門關鍵字 : 肺炎疫情 防疫 抽新股 中美關係 口罩返貨 疫市理財 移民 貿易戰

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【美國經濟】聯儲局鮑威爾：經濟存在不明朗 承諾盡快助美國走出衰退

環球經濟金融 22:21 2020/06/16

分享：

美國聯儲局主席鮑威爾到參議院作證，根據其預先準備的證辭，指出美國經濟仍然困難，並存在不明朗因素，但局方承諾將使用一系列工具，力求讓美國經濟盡快走出衰退。

  • 美國繼續需要面對「困難及具挑戰」的時期，大部分經濟的不明朗性，源於疫情的發展路徑及影響，同樣存在不明朗性。（U.S. continues to face “a difficult and challenging time." Much of that economic uncertainty comes from the uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it.）

 

  • 部分經濟指標顯示，經濟活動步向穩定；其他指標甚至反映「溫和反彈」。（some economic indicators have pointed to a stabilization in activity and others have even suggested “a modest rebound.”）

 

  • 經濟產出及就業仍然遠低於疫情前水平，而經濟復甦的強度及時間性，存在顯著的不明朗性。（the levels of output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels, and significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery.）

 

  • 聯儲局承諾使用一系列工具，以保證經濟盡快從衰退中復元。（the Fed was committed to using its full range of tools to assure the recovery from the recession will be as robust as possible.）

 

免費下載 hket App，關注「全球疫情實時動態」

外圍分析無間斷｜立即訂閱送高達$480訂閱禮品

鮑威爾 美國聯儲局 美國 經濟

下一篇文章

新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（06月16日 時間22:00）
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

【中美角力】蓬佩奧神秘晤楊潔篪 選址夏威夷叫板味濃
【中美角力】蓬佩奧神秘晤楊潔篪 選址夏威夷叫板味濃
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（06月16日 時間22:00）
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（06月16日 時間22:00）
【美股收市】納指創新高曾首破1萬關 惟道指挫300點
【美股收市】納指創新高曾首破1萬關 惟道指挫300點
【北韓局勢分析】金正恩胞妹突然兇狠 變臉戰狼有玄機（訂戶專享）
【北韓局勢分析】金正恩胞妹突然兇狠 變臉戰狼有玄機（訂戶專享）
【南北韓關係】南韓統一部：北韓炸毀南北韓聯絡辦公室
【南北韓關係】南韓統一部：北韓炸毀南北韓聯絡辦公室
【美國疫情】康復者收近千萬震撼帳單 「生存感罪惡」
【美國疫情】康復者收近千萬震撼帳單 「生存感罪惡」