法總統馬克龍拒拆雕像 籲看清歷史

美國反種族歧視示威掀起批判潮，各地歷史人物、偉人都受牽連。美國有多座哥倫布的雕像受破壞，英國邱吉爾像被毀，倫敦市長甚至承諾會嚴格審視市內地標，看有無違反種族多元的成分，法國總統馬克龍則明言指不會移除雕像。

法國連日反種族歧視的示威，要求總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）撤走涉及殖民主義、奴隸歷史的雕像，馬克龍在電視演講提到：

「國家不會抹去任何歷史的足跡和名字，不會忘記他們的作為，不會拆除任何雕像。我們更應該清晰審視歷史，特別是跟非洲的關係。」

（"The republic will erase no trace or names of its history, it will forget none of its works, it will tear down none of its statues. We must instead lucidly look together at our history, and in particular our relationship with Africa," ）