2020年6月15日 (一) 16:22
新冠肺炎

法國馬克龍拒拆雕像 籲看清歷史

環球社會熱點 12:12 2020/06/15

法國連日反種族歧視的示威，總統馬克龍名言不會拆除雕像。

美國反種族歧視示威掀起批判潮，各地歷史人物、偉人都受牽連。美國有多座哥倫布的雕像受破壞，英國邱吉爾像被毀，倫敦市長甚至承諾會嚴格審視市內地標，看有無違反種族多元的成分，法國總統馬克龍則明言指不會移除雕像。

【美國示威】案發城市警察現辭職潮 不滿政府唔支持

法國警方抗議被禁用「鎖喉」逮捕疑犯

法國連日反種族歧視的示威，要求總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）撤走涉及殖民主義、奴隸歷史的雕像，馬克龍在電視演講提到：

「國家不會抹去任何歷史的足跡和名字，不會忘記他們的作為，不會拆除任何雕像。我們更應該清晰審視歷史，特別是跟非洲的關係。」

（"The republic will erase no trace or names of its history， it will forget none of its works， it will tear down none of its statues. We must instead lucidly look together at our history， and in particular our relationship with Africa，" ）

英首相約翰遜 譴責種族主義暴行

【美國示威】黑人拒捕搶電槍遭警擊斃 示威者縱火燒快餐店抗議

示威亦涉及警暴問題，早前法國內政部長卡斯塔內（Christophe Castaner）宣布禁止警察鎖喉制伏方式，有警察發起示威表示不滿，譴責內政部長沒有對警察執法給予適當支持。

馬克龍重申支持警察執法，道：

「沒有國家秩序，就沒有安全和自由，這個秩序是由警察負責的。」

（"Without republican order， there is no security or freedom， and this order is ensured by police officers and gendarmes."）

記者：葉芷樺

危害種族 種族主義 歧視 內政 請願示威 人物 馬克龍 非洲 法國
