邱吉爾曾倡瓜分中國 英國偉大首相因種族歧視淪示威目標

▲ 英國邱吉爾像為何遭塗污？偉大首相極盡種族歧視 邱吉爾曾倡瓜分中國 明言憎恨印度人

美國反對警員涉嫌濫殺黑人示威蔓延歐洲。英國反種族歧視示威之中，英國戰時首相邱吉爾雕像也成為示威者目標，遭到塗污。邱吉爾固在第二次世界大戰中帶領英國戰勝納粹德國，是為英國20世紀一大偉大政治家。惟較少人知道的是，歷史也清楚記載，邱吉爾不折不扣是個種族主義者。邱吉爾明言自己討厭印度人，更曾鼓吹西方國家瓜分中國，「雅利安白人必勝」。

日前英國示威期間，倫敦國會大廈外邱吉爾雕像遭塗污，示威者在雕像基座「邱吉爾」旁邊噴上「是個種族主義者」字句，雕像上亦綁上了「Black Lives Matter」（黑人的命也是命）字樣紙板。

邱吉爾是英國以至全球20世紀上半葉一大重要領導人。納粹德國席捲西歐期間，英國在邱吉爾之下力保不失，成為後來美英盟軍反攻歐洲大陸跳板，改變了二戰進程和世界歷史。

不過，儘管邱吉爾從一方面看是個偉人，換個角度的話則可謂罪深孽深重。邱吉爾從心底裏看不起非白人，他1937年這番話，盡顯他種族主義和帝國主義心態：

「我絕不承認，（英國和白人）對美洲紅番、澳洲黑人（原住民）犯下大錯。我不承認這些人受到委屈，因為事實就是更強的種族、更高等的種族、更有修養的種族正在管治他們。」

（I do not admit, for instance, that a great wrong has been done to the Red Indians of America, or the black people of Australia. I do not admit that a wrong has been done to those people by the fact that a stronger race, a higher-grade race, or, at any rate, a more worldly wise race, to put it that way, has come in and taken their place.）

邱吉爾：印度是獸性民族，我恨印度人

邱吉爾也曾明言，自己憎恨印度人（I hated Indians），並形容印度人是個「信奉獸性宗教的獸性民族」（a beastly people with a beastly religion）。

邱吉爾對其他民族的侵犯更不留於口頭。孟加拉（當年為英屬印度一個省）1943年大饑荒，死亡人數估計達300萬，一大原因正是邱吉爾從印度調走糧食供應盟軍。邱吉爾卻將責任怪罪印度人：

「這是他們之過，他們像兔子般繁殖。」

（It's their own fault...for breeding like rabbits.）

毒氣對付「不文明」部落「很道德」

伊拉克1920年起義反抗英國統治期間，英國涉嫌使用化學武器對付阿拉伯人。邱吉爾當年稱：

「我強烈支持使用毒氣對付不文明部落。這非常符合道德，因為生命損失會減至最低。不一定要只用最致命的毒氣，可用能夠製造巨大不息和恐慌，但沒有嚴重永久傷害的氣體。」

（I am strongly in favour of using poisoned gas against uncivilised tribes. The moral effect should be so good that the loss of life should be reduced to a minimum. It is not necessary to use only the most deadly gasses: gases can be used which cause great inconvenience and would spread a lively terror and yet would leave no serious permanent effects on most of those affected.）

邱吉爾倡瓜分中國 中國人「是要管的」

對於中國，邱吉爾1902年說下這番話：

「我認為我們應着手處理中國人，管制他們。」

（I think we shall have to take the Chinese in hand and regulate them.）

「我相信隨住文明的國家變得強大，他們會更狠辣，而他們終有一天會不耐煩，看到大型的野蠻國家隨時可以武裝起來，威脅文明的國家。」

（I believe that as civilized nations become more powerful they will get more ruthless, and the time will come when the world will impatiently bear the existence of great barbaric nations who may at any time arm themselves and menace civilized nations.）

「我相信中國應被完全瓜分，我意思是完全。我希望不用在我們有生之年這樣幹。雅利安（白人）血統必勝。」

（I believe in the ultimate partition of China—I mean ultimate. I hope we shall not have to do it in our day. The Aryan stock is bound to triumph.）

