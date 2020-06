David Webb前列腺癌擴散入骨　宣布減產

獨立股評人David Webb 在其網頁透露自己被診斷患有前列腺癌, 並已擴散至骨骼,將減少投放在公共事業的時間,將可能不會再有花費大量時間撰寫、如踢爆「謎網股」的調查報告,但強調仍會就大事發聲,期望可帶來改變。

But at the age of 54, my life expectancy has suddenly been rather drastically reduced, so you will understand that I now need to reprioritise and give less time to the public good. There will probably be no more time-consuming, in-depth investigations of crooked corporate networks like Enigma, and fewer articles overall.