【美國示威】納粹比特朗普 前防長馬蒂斯長文炮轟

美國總統特朗普處理美國示威手法再惹抨擊。特朗普再次威脅出動軍隊、美軍兵臨華盛頓城下之際，美國前國防部長馬蒂斯發表長篇文章，猛烈炮轟特朗普扭曲憲法、濫用軍隊、分化美國社會。馬蒂斯更提及納粹德國嘗試對美國分而治之，表示美國社會現時需要撇下特朗普而團結在一起，解決困難和危機。

馬蒂斯（James Mattis）為特朗普麾下首任國防部長，任內與特朗普不和，於2019年初離任。馬蒂斯周三（3日）於《大西洋》雜誌（The Atlantic）撰文，狠批特朗普「連假裝團結美國人民也沒有」：

「特朗普是我有生以來，首名不去嘗試團結美國人民的總統，甚至連假裝嘗試也沒有。他反而嘗試分化我們。」

（Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.）

華盛頓軍警本周在白宮外，發射橡膠子彈和催淚彈驅散和平示威者，只為開路特朗普前往對面街教堂造勢，馬蒂斯認為，特朗普已濫用美國武裝力量，違反美國憲法保障之示威自由。馬蒂斯寫道：

「我大約50年前加入軍隊時，誓言支持和捍衛憲法。我從未想過宣一同誓的官兵，會在任何情況下受命侵犯民眾憲法權利，更沒想過只是為了一個奇怪的拍照造勢機會」

（When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens—much less to provide a bizarre photo op）

馬蒂斯更類比，納粹德國當年也嘗試分化美國社會，逐一擊破，美國現時需要撇下特朗普團結起來（We can unite without him）。馬蒂斯稱：

「（二戰盟軍）諾曼底登陸前，軍事部門提醒我們官兵，納粹嘗試摧毀我們的口號是，分而治之，逐一擊破。我們美國的的答案則為團結就是力量。我們現在必須展現那種團結來應對危機，相信我們高於我們的政治紛爭。」

（Instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded soldiers that “The Nazi slogan for destroying us…was 'Divide and Conquer.' Our American answer is 'In Union there is Strength.'” We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis—confident that we are better than our politics.）

特朗普在Twitter反駁，指自己不喜歡馬蒂斯的領導方法「和其他很多事」，又批評馬蒂斯的強項「並非軍事，而是他個人的公關」。

特朗普周三又接受傳媒訪問，再次威脅動用軍隊鎮壓示威。特朗普稱，假如紐約不盡快擺平局面，他就會出手搞定（I'll take care of it）。

責任編輯：方圓之