【美國示威】拜登乘機競選造勢：「我不會煽動仇恨的火焰」【有片】

美國因黑人弗洛伊德（George Floyd）被白人警員壓頸制伏致死後，引發全國多處抗議種族歧視和警暴的示威，部分演變成暴力衝突。美國總統特朗普頻頻高調發話，處理示威的手腕傾向強硬，民眾不見得受落認同。民主黨候選人拜登就把握機會，在美國時間周二晚上（2日）演講，為他年底競選總統造勢。

美國有線新聞網（CNN）報道，拜登和特朗普在這次示威中的表現形成強烈對比；特朗普曾致電死者家屬，但被嘲長氣，家屬鮮有機會發言；對於拜登的演講，弗洛伊德的哥哥菲洛尼斯（Philonese Floyd） 則覺得「如同向我娓娓道來」，直言喜歡。報道指，拜登計劃出席弗洛伊德的喪禮，但目前未有定案。

拜登這次演講在費城舉行，是自新冠狀肺炎疫情起，首次離開特拉華州外出席競選活動。以下是演講內容節錄：

「我不會消費恐懼和分裂。我不會煽動仇恨的火焰。我希望撫平長期困擾我們國家的種族創傷，而非將其用於政治目的。我將竭盡所能，承擔責任——不會怪責別人。」 （"I won't traffic in fear and division. I won't fan the flames of hate. I'll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain. I'll do my job and I'll take responsibility -- I won't blame others."）

「這些說話在向國家訴說著，一個國家常常只因你的膚色而身陷險境；它們在向國家訴說著，一個國家有超過100,000人死於新冠肺炎病毒、有4000萬美國人申請失業，而這些死亡和失業的人數，都不成比例地集中在黑人和少數民族社區。它們向一個國家訴說著，一個有數以百萬計國民的國家，不是在失去生命的那刻，而是在生活中掙扎說：『我無法呼吸。』」

（"They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk. They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment -- with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities. And they speak to a nation where every day millions of people -- not at the moment of losing their life -- but in the course of living their life -- are saying to themselves, 'I can't breathe.'"）