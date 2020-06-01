▲ 【港區安全法】「不應由特朗普處理」英國7前外相促英主導

全國人大通過港區國安法，引起國際關注。英國7名前外相罕有跨黨合作，聯署要求英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）為香港成立國際小組。信中又要求英國應主導國際合作，因英國是《中英聯合聲明》的簽署國，不應交由美國總統特朗普處理。此前，英國外相藍韜文（Dominic Raab）表示，英國不會逃避對香港的責任。

【美國示威】伊朗外長改蓬佩奧舊聲明 轟美政府無能

【港區安全法】佩洛西批特朗普 制裁含糊、欠新意

工黨的文禮彬（David Miliband）、貝嘉晴（Margaret Beckett）、施仲宏（Jack Straw）、歐文（David Owen）以及保守黨的夏偉林（William Hague）、聶偉敬（Malcolm Rifkind）和侯俊偉（Jeremy Hunt）一同致函藍韜文，建議英國成香港成立類似應對「巴爾幹危機」的國際聯絡小組。

【港區安全法】特朗普感性談香港 一番話成網絡熱話

【港區安全法】北韓支持中國決定 稱外國無權干涉

信中又指：

「關於「一國兩制」模式下的香港自治，許多國際夥伴都繼續看英國政府的決定。我相信你會同意，英國作為《中英聯合聲明》的簽署國，英國會被視為有責任主導且協調國際社會回應此危機，以及確保1985年獲聯合國承認的條約和「一國兩制」完整落實。」

（When it comes to Hong Kong’s autonomy under the ‘one country, two systems’ model, many of our international partners continue to take their cue from the British government. I’m sure you would agree, as a co-signatory of the Sino-British joint declaration the UK must be seen to be leading and coordinating the international response to this crisis and ensuring the integrity of the treaty lodged at the United Nations in 1985 and one country, two systems.）

此7名前外相罕有跨黨聯署，反映他們認為香港作為英國的前殖民地，英國應主導國際合作，而非指望特朗普。

【美國示威】美媒：紐約市長勸民眾歸家 女兒示威被捕

【美國示威】拜登現身示威現場 民調領先特朗普

藍韜文周日接受英國廣播公司（BBC）訪問時表示，英國不會逃避對香港的責任。他重申，如果北京在香港落實港區國安法，英國作為回應，會給予BNO持有人入境權（the right to come to the UK），延長BNO簽證至1年。

免費下載 hket App，關注「全球疫情實時動態」

外圍分析無間斷｜立即訂閱送高達$480訂閱禮品

責任編輯：楊心悅