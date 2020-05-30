【港區安全法】特朗普感性談香港 一番話成網絡熱話

全國人大通過港區國安法，美國總統特朗普就中國事宜於周五（29日）舉行記者會。特朗普宣布展開取消香港特殊地位的程序，令外界關注。不過，特朗普就香港發表一番「感性」的言論，更成為網民焦點。

特朗普表示：

二十多年前，在1997年的一個雨夜，英國士兵在香港把英國旗徐徐降下，而中國士兵則緩媛升起中國旗。那時，香港人同時為自己的中國傳統及獨特的香港身份感到自豪。

（More than two decades ago， on a rainy night in 1997， British soldiers lowered the Union Flag and Chinese soldiers raised the Chinese flag in Hong Kong. The people of Hong Kong felt simutanously proud of their Chinese heritage and their unique Hong Kong identity. ）

特朗普續指：

當時，香港人希望在未來的漫長歲月裡，中國會變得愈來愈像，它這座最活力四射及生機勃勃的城市。曾讓舉世振奮的是，人們樂觀地認為，香港可以成為中國未來的願景，而非中國過去的倒影。

（The people of Hong Kong hoped that in the years and decades to come, China would increasingly come to resemble its most radiant and dynamic city. The rest of the world was electrified by a sense of optimism that Hong Kong was a glimpse into China’s future, not that Hong Kong would grow into a reflection of China’s past.）

責任編輯：楊心悅