【港區國安法】美國眾議員促蓬佩奧 接收香港「難民」

環球社會熱點 11:27 2020/05/29

【港區國安法】美國眾議員促蓬佩奧 接收香港「難民」

全國人大通過訂立港區國安法，令中美角力加劇，美國總統特朗普會在當地時間周五舉行記者會談及中國。有美國眾議員計劃提出法案，把香港公民定為「第二類優先難民」（Priority 2 refugee），並要求國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）與美國盟友協調，接收香港「難民」。

【BNO】公民身份鋪路 英國擬延長逗留期限至1年

【港區國安法】美國極端核選項 瞄準聯繫匯率？

共和黨眾議員加拉格爾（Mike Gallagher）、匡希恆（John Curtis）表示，正在計劃提出相關法案。

匡希恆在社交平台Twitter撰文指：

「香港是自由如何推動社會，邁向高質素生活及繁榮的重要例子。任何企圖破壞主權的行為，都應該引起香港朋友和自決保護者的極大關注。」

（Hong Kong is an important example of how freedom will propel a society to a high quality of life and prosperity. Any attempt to undermine that sovereignty should be of great concern to friends of Hong Kong and protectors of self-determination.）

蓬佩奧恐令香港直捲中美貿易戰 美國商會都驚

【港區國安法】彭博社籲特朗普打開大門 接收香港人

匡希恆是眾議院外交委員會 （House Committee on Foreign Affairs）的成員之一，他表示會密切觀察香港的情況，並會與其他眾議員一起考慮採取適合的措施，以保護香港人。

加拉格爾亦在Twitter撰文指：

「當中共粉碎香港僅餘的自治權，是時候讓自由世界進行緊急空運。我目前正與眾議員匡希恆一起草擬法案，給予香港人優先的難民身分，並敦促我們的盟友和夥伴都這樣做。」

（As the CCP crushes what remains of Hong Kong’s autonomy， it’s time for the free world to conduct an emergency airlift. I’m currently working on legislation with @RepJohnCurtis to extend priority refugee status to Hong Kongers and urge our allies and partners to do the same.）

【港區國安法】拜登若當選「將為香港制裁中國」

蓬佩奧稱香港不再自治 特朗普可擠牙膏或一刀切

責任編輯：楊心悅

