2020年5月27日 (三) 13:21
專題:新冠肺炎

特朗普遭踢爆講大話 Twitter首次主動fact-check

環球社會熱點 13:09 2020/05/27

周二（26日），社交媒體Twitter對美國總統特朗普發表的帖文進行查證，並首次向用戶提醒，特朗普帖文中關於郵寄選票（mail-in ballots）的信息有誤，並列為假消息。

周二（26日），社交媒體Twitter對美國總統特朗普發表的帖文進行查證，並首次向用戶提醒，特朗普帖文中關於郵寄選票（mail-in ballots）的信息有誤，並列為假消息。路透社形容，Twitter此舉令社交媒體出現戲劇性轉變。

特朗普的Twitter帳戶擁8000萬追踪者，平日會在社交媒體上分享自己的意見，外媒形容是他將未過濾的政治信息傳揚開去的的平台和工具。周二（26日）特朗普發表關於反對郵寄投票（mail-in ballots）的言論，發表兩條Twitter，其中一條如下：

「郵寄選票根本沒有可能（零可能！）是不帶欺詐性的東西。可以搶劫郵箱、偽造選票，甚至冒簽。加州州長為數百萬人送選票，任何居住在該州的人，不論他們是誰，如何到那裡，都可獲得選票。屆時還會有專業人士告訴這些許多人甚至從未想過投票的人，該如何投票， 以及投票給誰。這將是一次裝配式選舉，絕對不行。」
（"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!"）

隨後數小時，相關帖文下出現Twitter系統的感嘆號標誌，寫著「取得關於郵寄選票的事實。（Get the fact about mail-in ballots）」，是Twitter經fact check（查證）後對用戶的提醒。Twitter還提醒用戶，特朗普對郵寄選票提出沒有根據的主張，會引致選民欺詐（Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud）。

特朗普隨即刪去Twitter帖文，並將相關帖文在facebook發表，有170,000互動，獲分享17,000次。facebook的規定是會溢出誤導投票方法和選民登記方法（misrepresents methods of voting or voter registration）的帖文，故這條帖文不在此範圍。

特朗普之後在Twitter發文指控：

「Twitter完全扼殺言論自由，我身為總統，不會容許這樣發生。」（....Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!）

Twitter表示，為掃除關於疫情的誤導信息，執行公司「誤導信息指引」對帖文進行fact check，公司曾言會將條例延伸至其他領域。目前twitter只將條例針對政治人物，曾因為散播新冠肺炎的不實信息而刪除巴西和委內瑞拉總統的帖文。

記者：葉芷樺

