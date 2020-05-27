特朗普遭踢爆講大話 Twitter首次主動fact-check

周二（26日），社交媒體Twitter對美國總統特朗普發表的帖文進行查證，並首次向用戶提醒，特朗普帖文中關於郵寄選票（mail-in ballots）的信息有誤，並列為假消息。路透社形容，Twitter此舉令社交媒體出現戲劇性轉變。

特朗普的Twitter帳戶擁8000萬追踪者，平日會在社交媒體上分享自己的意見，外媒形容是他將未過濾的政治信息傳揚開去的的平台和工具。周二（26日）特朗普發表關於反對郵寄投票（mail-in ballots）的言論，發表兩條Twitter，其中一條如下：

「郵寄選票根本沒有可能（零可能！）是不帶欺詐性的東西。可以搶劫郵箱、偽造選票，甚至冒簽。加州州長為數百萬人送選票，任何居住在該州的人，不論他們是誰，如何到那裡，都可獲得選票。屆時還會有專業人士告訴這些許多人甚至從未想過投票的人，該如何投票， 以及投票給誰。這將是一次裝配式選舉，絕對不行。」

（"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!"）