【港版國安法】「未好好顧平民感受」傅高義論香港矛盾

▲ 【港版國安法】「未好好顧平民感受」哈佛大學中國問題專家傅高義 論香港深層矛盾

北京推動港版國安法，建立香港特區維護國安法制，中美矛盾升級，香港社會亦再起衝突。港版國安法令香港再成國際焦點。美國專名漢學家傅高義談及香港社會深層矛盾，表示香港富人「以租樓賺太多錢」，政府未有好好顧及平民感受。對於香港社會衝突，傅高義認為北京不應容忍暴力，但應設法爭取和平表達訴求的一群。

傅高義（Ezra Vogel）是美國哈佛大學社會科學榮休教授，會說漢語，著有《鄧小平時代》（Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China）等多部關於中國書籍。

傅高義近日接受英國廣播公司（BBC）訪問，談及香港去年以來反修例風波等問題，他坦言，香港發生的是令人難過。（It's sad.）

傅高義稱，香港問題的根本是社會經濟問題。「在香港長大的年輕人難以找到工作，到他們找到工作時，卻付不起房租。房租太貴了。」

他進一步指：

「香港的富人以租樓賺得太多錢，而他們對平凡人沒有足夠的同情。」

（The people who are rich in Hong Kong are making too much money form renting their properties, and they do not have enough sympathy for ordinary people.）

▲ 傅高義：香港的富人以租樓賺得太多錢，而他們對平凡人沒有足夠的同情

傅高義認為，香港還面臨政治問題。他表示，鄧小平當年提出一國兩制，是個很好的想法，鄧認為內地和香港人民在50年內可以對話解決分歧，增進理解。「但遺憾的是，後事發展是鄧小平無法預見的。」

傅高義評論：

「我認為，鄧之後的部分領導人，沒有足夠注意香港平民的感受，想想他們找屋住，和面對大量內地人來港讀書和獲取好工作時的困難，香港本地人都遇上麻煩。」

（In my view, some of the leaders after him did not do enough to pay attention to the feelings of ordinary Hong Kong people, and to think about what it meant for them to find housing and deal with the work opportunity when so many people from China were coming here studying and getting good jobs, and local people had trouble.）

「現在他們不得不面對這問題。」

（Now, they are forced to deal with that.）

對於香港去年來反修例運動，以至近期因應港版國安法再起衝突，傅高義稱，北京的主要考量會是內部穩定。「因為如果他們對香港太軟弱，內地民眾亦會提出要求，因此他們不可能完全聽從示威者。」

但傅高義認為，北京可以在一些非原則問題上採取行動，向香港學生展示和善一面。（I think they can do something around the edges to make some adjustments, and to show a friendlier face to the Hong Kong students.）

傅高義指出：

「北京肯定不會容忍暴力，是我的話也不會容忍。不過很多學生都希望和平表達訴求。我認為北京應努力設法解決他們的問題，理解他們為何這樣想。」

（Of course those who use violence, they cannot tolerate. If I were Beijing I would not tolerate neither. But many students want to be peaceful...and I think China should make a great effort to try to find ways to deal with some of their problems, why they feel that way.）

