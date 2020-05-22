▲ 【港版國安法】佩洛西：北京完全不尊重法治

全國人大計劃審議「港版國安法」，建立香港特區維護國家安全法律制度，引起各界關注。美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）指，北京試圖繞過香港立法會的舉動，是「完全不尊重法治」（complete disrespect for the rule of law）。

佩洛西在社交平台Twitter指：

「北京的宣布，再次嘗試終止香港的「一國兩制」框架的舉動，令人深感震驚。企圖繞過香港立法會是完全不尊重法治。」

（Beijing’s announcement of yet another attempt to bring an end to the “one country, two systems” framework in #HongKong is deeply alarming. Attempting to circumvent the HK legislature shows a complete disrespect for the rule of law.）

美國國務院發言人奧特加斯（Morgan Ortagus）則指，中英聯合聲明上承諾香港享有高度自治，而這是維護香港特殊地位的關鍵。

奧特加斯警告：

「任何在港實施國安法的舉行，並不代表香港人的意願，亦會為香港帶來高度不穩定，並會遭美國及國際社會強烈譴責。」

（Any effort to impose national security legislation that does not reflect the will of the people of Hong Kong would be highly destabilizing, and would be met with strong condemnation from the United States and the international community.）

全國人大今日（22日）公布建立香港國安法的決定草案，授權人大常委制定相關法律，切實防範、制止和懲治任何分裂國家、顛覆政權、組織恐怖活動及境外勢力干預特區內部事務的活動，而行政長官要就特區履行維護國家安全職責，開展國家安全教育，依法禁止危害國家安全行為等情況，定期向中央政府提交報告等。

人民網發表評論指，香港特區缺乏系統有效法律規制和執行機制，成為維護國家安全短板，填補漏洞理所當然、勢在必行。

