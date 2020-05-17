  • 32°C
香港時間 : 2020517日 (日) 15:15
昔日新聞 電子報 iMoney 雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:新冠肺炎

熱門關鍵字 : 肺炎疫情 防疫 抽新股 中美關係 口罩返貨 疫市理財 移民 貿易戰

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

奧巴馬諷特朗普抗疫不力 「連假裝負責都不願裝」

環球政治 14:39 2020/05/17

分享：

奧巴馬諷特朗普抗疫不力 「連假裝負責都不願裝」

美國疫情持續之際，前總統奧巴馬（Barack Obama）與現任總統特朗普（Donald Trump）繼續就華府抗疫方式唇槍舌劍。奧巴馬周六不點名批評特朗普政府，「連假裝負責都不願裝」（aren't even pretending to be in charge）

奧巴馬周六向全國多間黑人大學發表網上畢業講話時，提及今次新冠肺炎疫情。

日本13個府縣計劃提前復課 6月前9成學校復課

泰國危險地區名單剔除中港澳 入境毋須出示健康證明

奧巴馬表示：

這場疫情最重要的時，撕毀一班理應所謂負責者，應知道他們在做甚麼的帷幕。其中，有許多人甚至未有假裝自己要負責。

（More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing. A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge）

德國咖啡店靠一招令顧客保持距離 好玩又好笑

美國兒童異常炎症要小心 疾控中心促醫生即通報

奧巴馬又指：

你們一直認為的所謂負責者的成年人，是知道他們在做甚麼，然而他們並沒有所有答案。其中，很多人甚至沒有問正確的問題。

（You know, all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing, turns out they don't have all the answers. A lot of them aren't even asking the right questions.)

奧巴馬又敦促畢業生「做自己認為對的事」，指這世界要靠他們才變得美好。

在演講中，奧巴馬未有直接點名特朗普或任何現任華府官員。

今次並非奧巴馬首次批評特朗普政府。奧巴馬在早前曾批評特朗普政府抗疫是場「絕對混亂的災難」（absolute chaotic disaster）。

醫學期刊列特朗普3宗罪 籲選信科學總統

奧巴馬中國齊成出氣袋 特朗普促作證「最大政治罪案」

免費下載 hket App，關注「全球疫情實時動態」

外圍分析無間斷｜立即訂閱送高達$480訂閱禮品

責任編輯：楊心悅

相關文章

【日本疫情】13個府縣計劃提前復課 6月前9成學校復課
2020/05/16
【日本疫情】13個府縣計劃提前復課 6月前9成學校復課
泰國危險地區名單剔除中港澳 入境毋須出示健康證明
2020/05/16
泰國危險地區名單剔除中港澳 入境毋須出示健康證明
【歐洲疫情】意大利6月解封 可出入境自由行
2020/05/16
【歐洲疫情】意大利6月解封 可出入境自由行
【美國疫情】民主共和拗手瓜 3萬億美元紓困方案或胎死腹中
2020/05/16
【美國疫情】民主共和拗手瓜 3萬億美元紓困方案或胎死腹中
德國咖啡店靠一招令顧客保持距離 好玩又好笑
2020/05/16
德國咖啡店靠一招令顧客保持距離 好玩又好笑
傳染病 疫情 特朗普 奧巴馬 美國 肺炎 新冠肺炎 新冠肺炎疫情

上一篇文章

新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（05月17日 時間15:00）

下一篇文章

【中澳貿易戰】北京縱要施壓 有種澳洲貨碰不得（訂戶專享）
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

遠水難救近火 美企破產潮將現
遠水難救近火 美企破產潮將現
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（05月17日 時間15:00）
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（05月17日 時間15:00）
【美國疫情分佈圖】新增確診大反彈 吹哨人再發功
【美國疫情分佈圖】新增確診大反彈 吹哨人再發功
奧巴馬中國齊成出氣袋 特朗普促作證「最大政治罪案」
奧巴馬中國齊成出氣袋 特朗普促作證「最大政治罪案」
【金正恩病危】北韓金氏倘倒下 將淪東漢或東德？
【金正恩病危】北韓金氏倘倒下 將淪東漢或東德？
【中美5G角力】日媒解剖華為手機：美國零件幾乎消失
【中美5G角力】日媒解剖華為手機：美國零件幾乎消失