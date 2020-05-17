▲ 奧巴馬諷特朗普抗疫不力 「連假裝負責都不願裝」

美國疫情持續之際，前總統奧巴馬（Barack Obama）與現任總統特朗普（Donald Trump）繼續就華府抗疫方式唇槍舌劍。奧巴馬周六不點名批評特朗普政府，「連假裝負責都不願裝」（aren't even pretending to be in charge）

奧巴馬周六向全國多間黑人大學發表網上畢業講話時，提及今次新冠肺炎疫情。

奧巴馬表示：

這場疫情最重要的時，撕毀一班理應所謂負責者，應知道他們在做甚麼的帷幕。其中，有許多人甚至未有假裝自己要負責。

（More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing. A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge）

奧巴馬又指：

你們一直認為的所謂負責者的成年人，是知道他們在做甚麼，然而他們並沒有所有答案。其中，很多人甚至沒有問正確的問題。

（You know, all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing, turns out they don't have all the answers. A lot of them aren't even asking the right questions.)

奧巴馬又敦促畢業生「做自己認為對的事」，指這世界要靠他們才變得美好。

在演講中，奧巴馬未有直接點名特朗普或任何現任華府官員。

今次並非奧巴馬首次批評特朗普政府。奧巴馬在早前曾批評特朗普政府抗疫是場「絕對混亂的災難」（absolute chaotic disaster）。

責任編輯：楊心悅