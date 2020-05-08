【美國疫情】解封擲骰搵命博 戈爾：特朗普總統已失敗

▲ 【新冠肺炎美國疫情】解封「擲骰搵命博」 美國前副總統戈爾：特朗普總統生涯已經失敗

新型冠狀病毒肺炎（新冠肺炎）美國疫情持續擴大。美國疫情確診人數增至近126萬，逾7.5萬人死亡。美國總統特朗普再次不信專家，認為疾控中心（CDC）制訂解封指引太保守，予以推翻。美國前副總統戈爾炮轟，特朗普急於解封，有如擲骰拿人命作賭注。戈爾更直言，特朗普是個失敗總統，這在疫情之下清清楚楚。

特朗普再次不信專家 推翻疾控中心解封指引

戈爾（Al Gore）為美國前總統克林頓任下副總統，他在美國有線新聞網（CNN）節目上明言，特朗普身為總統，抗疫已經失敗：

「特朗普的總統生涯已經失敗，尤其是在抗疫方面。他並無理會多次警告。」

（He has failed as president. Particularly on this challenge. The warnings were ignored.）

戈爾解釋，自己擔任副總統期間，每天一早都會首先聽取情報部門報告：

「出現國家安全面臨危險的時候並不多，但假如發生，我們都會停下來，找聯邦調查局，找中央情報局，找任何有關的部門，研究如何拆解。」

（There were very few occasions where there was a stark warning about grave danger to the country, and whenever there was such an occasion, we stopped and said hold the show. Get the FBI, get the CIA, get whoever was involved over, we need to learn about this.）

戈爾批評，特朗普應對新冠肺炎疫情，既忽視了多次警告，同時也沒有好好運用聯邦政府資源，去解決病毒檢測能力薄弱、醫療裝備不足問題。

對於特朗普近日急於推動美國解封重啟經濟，戈爾形容這已經搞砸（botched）。戈爾稱：

「特朗普或正在魯莽地擲骰，寄望他能提振一下第3季經濟，讓他勉強可以勝選連任，同時將解封導致的額外數萬美國人死亡，怪到中國、奧巴馬或其他人頭上，特朗普並沒有做總統應該做的事。」

（Trump may be recklessly rolling the dice hoping that he can goose the economy just enough in the third quarter of this year to enhance his reelection prospects, hoping that he can divert the blame for the extra tens of thousands of Americans who the doctors tell us will die as a result of this, and blame it on the Chinese or former President Obama or whoever, instead of doing what a president needs to do.）

