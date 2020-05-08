▲ 美國國會倡 中國使館街名改為「李文亮廣場」

美國疫情持續之際，有18名美國共和黨參眾議員提交議案，建議將中國駐美國使館面前的街道更名為「李文亮廣場」（Li Wenliang Plaza），以紀念被視為最早向外公布內地新冠肺炎疫情的武漢市中心醫院眼科醫生李文亮。李文亮醫生在今年2月，不幸染上新冠肺炎死亡。

有份提交議案的共和黨眾議員切尼（Liz Cheney）發表聲明指：

「李文亮冒著個人極大風險，對外警告新型冠狀病毒的危險之際，中國政府卻試圖要李文亮保持沉默。我很榮幸提出這項議案，以李文亮的名字命名中國駐美國使館面前的街道。願這始終提醒著世界和中國政府，真理和自由將戰勝。」

（The Chinese Government attempted to silence Dr. Li Wenliang who, at great personal risk, warned about the danger of Coronavirus. I am honored to introduce this legislation to rename the street in front of the Chinese Embassy after Dr. Li. May this serve as a constant reminder to the world and to the Chinese Government that truth and freedom will prevail.）

李文亮曾於去年12月底對外公布新冠肺炎疫情，事後被當局指在互聯網發布不實言論，需簽署訓誡書。李文亮在今年2月染上新冠肺炎死亡後，國家監察委立案調查，結果訓誡書獲撤銷，公安局並向其家人道歉。

除了切尼以外，有14名共和黨眾議員、4名共和黨參議員有份提出此議案。有份提案的共和黨參議員魯比奧（Marco Rubio）發聲明指：

「把中國駐美國使館外的街道重新命名，是希望確保李文亮永遠不會被忘記，並能明確提醒中國政府及共產黨，美國會與被壓迫者，而非壓迫者站在同一陣線。」

（Renaming the street outside of the Chinese embassy ensures that Dr. Li will never be forgotten, will serve as a stark reminder to the Chinese government and Communist Party that the U.S. will stand with the oppressed and not with their oppressors.）

