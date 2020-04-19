  • 25°C
香港時間 : 2020419日 (日) 22:42
澳洲外長促獨立調查疫情源頭　質疑世衛太關注中國

環球政治 22:05 2020/04/19

隨著各國的新冠肺炎疫情稀見緩和，西方各國相繼提出徹查今次新冠肺炎全球大流行的原因。澳洲外長佩恩（Marise Payne）敦促獨立調查有關今次大流行的爆發原因，被認為是就中國應對疫情的手法施壓。

【美國疫情】特朗普轟無人早警告 記者：你講中國？

【英國疫情】外相藍韜文：疫情後中英生意難如常

佩恩周日接受澳洲廣播公司（ABC）訪問，她表示：

「我們需要了解種種細節，獨立審查將有助確認病毒起源、處理和解決方法、分享信息的開放程度，以及世衛跟各國領導人的互動細節。」
（We need to know the sorts of details that an independent review would identify for us about the genesis of the virus, about the approaches to dealing with it, and addressing it, about the openness with which information was shared, about interaction with the World Health Organization, interaction with other international leaders,）

佩恩重申，上述這些事情都需要暴露於陽光之下。

談到澳洲跟中國的關係，佩恩強調，透明度是至關重要。被問及有否認為世衛過於關注中國，佩恩表示，澳洲跟美國有著同樣的擔憂。

佩恩表示，這需要一個獨立機制，因為她不認為一個衛生組織，能夠同時身兼分發國際通訊材料、大量早期參與和調查工作、以及審查機制等任務。

「別天真以為中國控制疫情好得多」法國馬克龍發炮

美媒指病毒源自武漢實驗室 特朗普：正調查

新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（04月19日 時間22:00）
