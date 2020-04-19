澳洲外長促獨立調查疫情源頭　質疑世衛太關注中國

隨著各國的新冠肺炎疫情稀見緩和，西方各國相繼提出徹查今次新冠肺炎全球大流行的原因。澳洲外長佩恩（Marise Payne）敦促獨立調查有關今次大流行的爆發原因，被認為是就中國應對疫情的手法施壓。

佩恩周日接受澳洲廣播公司（ABC）訪問，她表示：

「我們需要了解種種細節，獨立審查將有助確認病毒起源、處理和解決方法、分享信息的開放程度，以及世衛跟各國領導人的互動細節。」

