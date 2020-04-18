  • 23°C
香港時間 : 2020418日 (六) 08:34
【iMoney名人雋語】蓋茨10句人生格言

名人薈萃 08:10 2020/04/18

新型肺炎肆虐全球，微軟創辦人比爾‧蓋茨（Bill Gates）近期頻繁發聲，呼籲全球各界做好防疫工作，他更出錢出力，旗下基金會正出資數十億美元研發疫苗。

蓋茨1975年創辦微軟公司，1983年發布Windows作業系統，及至1990年Window 3.0取得重大成功，從此成為個人電腦的必備配置。蓋茨自1995年至2007年，連續13年蟬聯《福布斯》世界首富。2014年他辭任微軟主席，集中精力於基金會的慈善工作。很多人也知道，蓋茨大學三年級時，從哈佛大學輟學，投身社會創業，這位成功企業家有不少雋語值得學習。

蓋茨的成功之道，在於不斷從失敗中汲取教訓：

1.「慶祝成功固然很好，但正視失敗中的教訓更為重要。」（It’s fine to celebrate success, but it’s more important to heed the lessons of failure.）

2.「成功是一個糟糕的老師，它引誘聰明的人認為自己不能輸。」（Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose.）

3. 「忍耐是成功的重要因素。」(Patience is a key element of success.)

蓋茨的職場智慧:

4.「如果你做不好，至少要把它看起來好看。」(If you can't make it good, at least make it look good.)

5.「我選擇一個懶惰的人做艱苦的工作，因為懶人會找到簡單的方法來完成工作。」(I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.)

6.「你最不滿意的顧客是你最大的學習資源。」(Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.)

蓋茨的人生哲理:

7.「別跟世界上任何人比較......如果你這樣做，你是在侮辱自己。」(Don't compare yourself with anyone in this world....if you do so,you are insulting yourself. )

8.「人生本是不公平，要適應它。」(Life is not fair, get used to it.)

9.「你出生時窮，不是你的錯；若你死時窮就是你的錯。」(If you are born poor it's not your mistake, but if you die poor it's your mistake.)

10.「樂觀是一種信念，相信我們能使未來更美好。因此無論我們目睹多少苦難，無論情況多糟，只要不喪失希望，不視而不見，我們就能幫助他人。」(Optimism is a conviction that we can make things better – that whatever suffering we see, no matter how bad it is, we can help people if we don’t lose hope and we don’t look away.)

撰文 : 李才添

新冠肺炎疫情 新冠肺炎 哈佛大學 創業

