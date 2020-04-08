【全球大流行】特朗普：考慮停止資助世衛 指責世衛以中國為中心

新冠肺炎疫情全球大流行，美國總統特朗普於白宮發布會上，指責世界衛生組織對新冠肺炎疫情負有責任，特朗普稱將考慮停止對世衛的資金支持。

特朗普表示，新冠肺炎疫情在中國爆發初期，世衛作出錯誤決定，將重手限制對世衛的資助，又指世衛似乎經常站於中國一邊。

特朗普較早前已於Twitter貼文表示，世衛獲得美國大筆金錢資助，但行事以中國為中心。他又表示，慶幸自己無聽從世衛建議繼續向中國開放邊境，質疑世衛為何給予正確的建議，揚言美國會審查世衛。

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason， funded largely by the United States， yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation？