【美國疫情】「早知會變大流行」特朗普否認打倒昨日的我

▲ 美國總統特朗普強調，自己從來都很重視新冠肺炎，對疫情態度沒有改變。

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）近期談及新型冠狀病毒疫情，語調措辭之認真，與過去的輕佻嬉戲判若兩人。被問到為何態度180度改變時，特朗普堅稱一早感覺到新冠病毒疫情會變成大流行。惟《紐約時報》整理過去2個月特朗普有關新冠病毒的發言，謊言不攻自破。

1月22日：被問到是否擔心出現大流行時，特朗普回應指：「不，完全不，我們完全控制住疫情，只有1個來自中國的患者，我們已將之控制住，事情將會很好。（No, not at all. We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.）」

2月26日：特朗普談及美國境內首宗個案時稱：「我們很快便會只有5人，我們在短時間內亦可能只得1至2人，我們的運氣很好。（We’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.）」

2月27日：特朗普在白宮記者會指：「這（疫情）將會消失。某一天，就像奇蹟般，會消失。（It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.）」

3月7日：特朗普在海湖莊園（Mar-a-Lago）與巴西總統博爾索納羅（Jair Bolsonaro）會面期間，被問到是否擔心疫情迫近華盛頓，他回應指：「不，我完全不擔心，不，我不擔心。不，我們做得很好。（No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job.）」

惟事後不久，當日海湖莊園的巴西代表團成員中，至少3人確診新冠肺炎，一名特朗普捐款人亦確診。

3月9日：特朗普在twitter發帖文，稱假新聞傳媒正夥同民主黨，對新冠病毒疫情煽風點火，超出事實範疇，強調一般美國人面對的風險很低。（The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.”）

3月16日：特朗普發表嚴厲指引，要求國民盡量留在家，避免聚會、旅遊及到餐廳，形容新冠病毒是看不見的敵人（an invisible enemy）。

3月17日：被問到為何態度急轉時，特朗普稱自己一直認真看待疫情（I’ve always viewed it as very serious），稱：「昨日與之前沒有分別，我覺得口吻一樣，但有些人認為不是。（There was no difference yesterday from days before. I feel the tone is similar, but some people said it wasn’t.）」

